60-year-old woman with rare breast disorder undergoes successful surgery at Delhi Hospital

After living with pain and difficulty, a 60-year-old woman from United Arab Emirates (UAE), underwent a successful breast reduction surgery in Delhi, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The elderly woman was suffering from severe backache, pain in the neck, difficulty in walking, and excessive pressure on the shoulder due to bra straps and rashes (Intertrigo) underneath her breasts for the past 30 years.

“I was shocked when I examined the patient, she was having extremely huge breasts (Gigantomastia) in which the breasts were reaching two inches below the Navel. In my last 40 years of experience, I have seen many huge breasts but this patient had the largest breasts, the size of which I had never seen before, and which were the root cause of all her symptoms leading to extremely poor quality of life. Now the challenge for us was not just to reduce the size of breasts and take the load of her chest but to provide her an aesthetically pleasing result,” Dr. Rajeev B. Ahuja, Senior Consultant, Department of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.

Gigantomastia is a rare disorder in which the breasts become excessively humongous in size. According to Dr. Ahuja, only a couple hundred cases have been reported in the medical literature so far.

“Most of the time it occurs spontaneously or due to overtly sensitive breast tissues to the hormones. At times after pregnancy breasts don’t revert back to the normal size. Patients feel as if they are carrying a huge weight over their chest. Surgery was challenging and lasted five and half hours,” he added.

During the surgery, the doctors removed 1.3Kg of breast tissue on the left side and 1.4Kg of tissue on the right side.

“The definition of Gigantomastia is made after the surgery if the weight of the breast tissue removed is 0.8Kg to 2Kgs. By definition, our patient’s breasts were even more than the definition of Gigantomastia,” Dr. Ahuja said.

The surgeon also informed that the surgery was successful and the post-surgery period was smooth. He also informed that the patient was discharged three days after surgery.

“Stitches were removed 12-14 days after the surgery. She was advised to avoid strenuous exercise or to lift heavy weights for six weeks. She is now wearing a cup size “C/D” bra without any discomfort and living a pain-free happy life,” he said.