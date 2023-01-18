The second edition of Financial Express Digital Health Conclave 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, brings together all relevant health leaders and experts, innovators, practitioners, policymakers and stakeholders. This year the theme of the conclave is ‘Mapping the future of healthcare’.

Through a series of on-stage conversations, expert panelists discuss common priorities, best practices and perspectives on the future of healthcare delivery, and explore opportunities to continue improving equity and access to quality healthcare.

With more than 30 speakers and 150 delegates, FE Digital Health Conclave 2023 aims to set the course for a healthier future.

The focus of the conclave remains on discussing a number of pressing topics, including India’s Digital Health ID Mission; Developing Digital Solutions To Deliver Better Outcomes; Proactive population health management; Future of Digital health & the New Imperatives; Covid And Beyond: Resurgence of Infectious Diseases; Improving Patient & Clinical Experience with Advanced Digital Health Technologies; The Future of Healthcare: Let The Data Speak; Has Indian Digital Health Industry Got What It Takes to Catch Up?; and Strengthening the Digital Health Ecosystem in India.

The conclave is the optimal spot for networking and knowledge sharing with peers.

Join us at the summit for a transformative day of content and conversation.

Don’t forget to follow our liveblog to keep up with everything that’s going on at Financial Express Digitalhealth Conclave 2023 today.

Live Updates