145 Maggots removed from woman’s eyes and nose in Bangalore

In a bizarre incident, a team of doctors in Kartanataka’s Bangalore removed about 145 maggots from a 65-year-old female patient’s nasal cavity and eyeball.

According to doctors, the patient, a native of Tamil Nadu, received treatment for black fungus and COVID-19 in her hometown last year. The woman had also undergone surgery to remove dead tissue from the nose resulting in a wide nasal cavity on the left side.

“Wide nasal cavities are more prone to secretion stasis, and if nasal douching is not practised to maintain hygiene, the foul-smelling secretions can attract flies that lay eggs within the nose, which will eventually hatch into maggots. The patient had developed this condition and she was treated for maggots three months ago elsewhere. However, due to poor hygiene, she developed similar complaints along with eye swelling a few weeks ago,” the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

The doctors revealed that when she was brought to the hospital a few weeks ago, her left eye was completely blind since the first day of the condition. Meanwhile, she had a history of nasal bleeding and swelling in her left eye for 3 days.

After investigations by the doctors, around 110 maggots were removed from her nose on the first day along with the removal of dead tissues. Since the eye was completely dead and was causing her excruciating pain, she consented to its removal, and the next day about 35 maggots were removed from the eyeball. The patient is now in stable condition, the doctors said.

“With the improvement of personal hygiene, maggots in the nose have become a rare entity. However, sporadic cases may be seen once in a while. With roomy nasal cavities, there is increased crusting, and if this is associated with loss of sensation in the nose, it becomes a breeding ground for flies to lay down eggs. When they hatch into maggots, they start eating away the flesh inside the body and cause great damage to surrounding tissues, including the eye, as in our patient’s case,” Dr. Manjunath MK, Consultant ENT Surgeon, SS SPARSH Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Novel test can identify patients at risk of severe COVID-19