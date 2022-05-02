14-month old baby diagnosed with first case of hepatitis in Greece

A 14-month-old baby has symptoms of hepatitis in Greece’s Heraklion and the public health officials of the country have initiated an investigation to find out whether it is linked with the mysterious inflammatory liver diseases that have been reported around the world.

According to reports, the baby was infected with COVID-19 a few months ago. Reportedly, the child developed symptoms of hepatitis some time back, after which the parents took him to see a pediatrician.

During the examination, the doctor noticed an enlarged liver and immediately ordered the necessary tests. According to media reports, the doctor found symptoms similar to the cases of acute infectious hepatitis, which has been reported in other countries.

The medical examination also revealed a sharp increase in transaminase levels, however, they are still below the threshold for anxiety and hospitalisaation. At present, the baby is under the close supervision of the attending physicians. Meanwhile, procedures have already begun to determine whether this case is considered suspicious due to acute hepatitis, which is prevalent in British children. The child is under close supervision and if the transaminases reach or exceed the limit of 500, then he must be hospitalised.

Last week, the health officials of the United Kingdom stated that investigations have uncovered another 34 confirmed cases of the mysterious hepatitis in children since 25 April. Meanwhile, scientists are not yet certain what is causing this rise in cases.