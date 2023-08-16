Almost one in three men worldwide are infected with at least one genital Human papillomavirus (HPV) type, a new study published in The Lancet Public Health journal. The study also revealed that around one in five men are infected with one or more HR-HPV types.

According to the researchers, HPV prevalence is high in men over the age of 15 years and supports that sexually active men, regardless of age, are an important reservoir of HPV genital infection.

“These estimates emphasise the importance of incorporating men in comprehensive HPV prevention strategies to reduce HPV-related morbidity and mortality in men and ultimately achieve elimination of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases,” the study revealed.

Also Read Incidence of diabetes expected to alarmingly increase across the globe by 2050

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted viral infection worldwide. Studies suggest that there are more than 200 HPV types that can be transmitted sexually, and at least 12 types are oncogenic.

According to the study, the majority of HPV infections in men and women are asymptomatic, but they can lead to long-term sequelae and mortality. As per the estimates of Global Cancer Statistics, more than 340 000 women die of cervical cancer every year. Meanwhile, HPV infection among men tends to manifest clinically as anogenital warts, which cause significant morbidity and increase HPV transmission rates, the study revealed.

Another study has pointed out that HPV infections are also associated with penile, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers, which are commonly linked to HPV type 16. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that there were about 69 400 cases of cancer in men caused by HPV in 2018.

“The epidemiology of human papillomavirus (HPV) in women is well documented. Prevalence data from the general male population, however, are scarce,” the researchers pointed out.

Also Read WHO issues alert against contaminated made-in-India cold syrup in Iraq

The study also revealed that globally in men, as in women, the most common oncogenic and preventable HPV type is HPV-16. “The roll-out of HPV vaccination in young women, and increasingly in young men, is beginning to have a beneficial effect on reducing the prevalence of the specific genotypes targeted by the different HPV vaccines and on HPV-related disease in men and women,” the study stated.

According to the researchers, HPV prevalence in men peaked in the group aged 25–29 years and remained high until at least age 50 years. Prevalence in the group aged 15–19 years was also high, suggesting that young men are being infected rapidly following first sexual activity, it added.

Following the study, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that these estimates show that men frequently harbour genital HPV infections and emphasise the importance of incorporating men in efforts to control HPV infection and to reduce the incidence of HPV-related disease in both men and women.

HPV related cancers in men include penile, anal, oral and throat cancers, WHO stated.