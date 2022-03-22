New MRI tool to detect progression of cancer developed by researchers

This innovation allows cancer to be seen effectively by creating images in which cancerous tissue appears to light up as compared to healthy tissue.

University of Waterloo Researchers have recently developed a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tool to accurately detect and track the progression of cancer. The finding about the tool has also been published in the journal Scientific Reports’.

MRI is a medical imaging technique that generates images of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body with the use of strong magnetic fields and radio waves.

The unique feature of the tool is that it makes cancerous tissue brighten in medical images. This innovation allows cancer to be seen effectively by creating images in which cancerous tissue appears to light up as compared to healthy tissue. Packing of cells in an irregular fashion causes differences in the way water molecules get carried in a cancerous tissue in comparison to healthy tissue.

With this new technology called synthetic correlated diffusion imaging, differences get highlighted by capturing, synthesizing and mixing MRI signals at different gradient pulse strengths and timings.

While talking about the findings on technology, Alexander Wong, professor of systems design engineering at Waterloo explained that studies show that this new technology has potential to improve cancer screening, prognosis and treatment planning.

In the largest of its kind study, the technology was applied on a cohort of 200 patients with prostate cancer through a collaborative research involving medical experts at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and other Toronto hospitals.

Synthetic correlated diffusion imaging was better at delineating significant cancerous tissue compared to standard MRI techniques making it a potentially powerful tool for doctors and radiologists.

The technology can help in many kinds of cancer imaging and clinical decision support as it has given very promising results for breast cancer screening, detection and treatment planning. Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among men in developed countries and the second most common cancer in men globally.