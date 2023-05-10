Mylab receives approval for herpes virus RT-PCR detection kit

Pune-based biotech company Mylab Discovery has received regulatory approval for their real-time PCR test to detect and differential herpes simplex virus (HSV). The PathoDetect kit differentiates herpes simplex virus type I (HSV-l) and type 2 (HSV-2) in a single tube.

HSV was a highly contagious virus that could affect a person’s physical, emotional, and psychological well-being, according to Hasmukh Rawal, co-founder and managing director of Mylab, and there was a tendency to misinterpret herpes, so a fast and accurate molecular test that distinguishes between HSV 1 and HSV 2 would be an important diagnostic tool.

Early diagnosis of the infection would help patients with proper management of the disease and lower the risk of transmission, Rawal said. RT-PCR is a highly reproducible, four times more sensitive, faster, and labour efficient method for HSV detection compared to virus culture, Rawal said.

Mylab has expanded its RT-PCR-based testing capabilities following the successful launch of the Covid viral RT-PCR test. Mylab recently introduced an RT-PCR-based screening tool to detect high-risk HPV strains, which cause the majority of cervical malignancies. In addition, the company has introduced a first-of-its-kind kit as well as automated devices for tuberculosis (TB) and multi-drug resistance detection. It will also launch a CyTB test for the diagnosis of latent tuberculosis, which was widespread but went unnoticed in the country.

According to the WHO 2022 study, the HSV-1 virus infects two out of every three persons under the age of 50, while the HSV-2 virus infects one out of every ten people under the age of 15. When a person shows symptoms of a herpes infection, such as oral or vaginal sores, HSV testing is performed.

HSV-1 is usually spread orally and causes infection in or around the mouth (oral herpes), but it can also cause genital herpes. HSV type 2 is primarily spread sexually and produces genital herpes. HSV-2 infection increases the probability of contracting and transferring HIV. Except for some antiviral medications that help lower the severity of the symptoms, there is no cure for HSV infection.