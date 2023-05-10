scorecardresearch
Mylab receives approval for herpes virus RT-PCR detection kit

RT-PCR is a highly reproducible, four times more sensitive, faster, and labour efficient method for HSV detection compared to virus culture, Rawal said.

Written by Geeta Nair
Mylab, kit
Early diagnosis of the infection would help patients with proper management of the disease and lower the risk of transmission, Rawal said. (Representational)

Pune-based biotech company Mylab Discovery has received regulatory approval for their real-time PCR test to detect and differential herpes simplex virus (HSV). The PathoDetect kit differentiates herpes simplex virus type I (HSV-l) and type 2 (HSV-2) in a single tube.

HSV was a highly contagious virus that could affect a person’s physical, emotional, and psychological well-being, according to Hasmukh Rawal, co-founder and managing director of Mylab, and there was a tendency to misinterpret herpes, so a fast and accurate molecular test that distinguishes between HSV 1 and HSV 2 would be an important diagnostic tool. 

Early diagnosis of the infection would help patients with proper management of the disease and lower the risk of transmission, Rawal said.

Mylab has expanded its RT-PCR-based testing capabilities following the successful launch of the Covid viral RT-PCR test. Mylab recently introduced an RT-PCR-based screening tool to detect high-risk HPV strains, which cause the majority of cervical malignancies. In addition, the company has introduced a first-of-its-kind kit as well as automated devices for tuberculosis (TB) and multi-drug resistance detection. It will also launch a CyTB test for the diagnosis of latent tuberculosis, which was widespread but went unnoticed in the country.

According to the WHO 2022 study, the HSV-1 virus infects two out of every three persons under the age of 50, while the HSV-2 virus infects one out of every ten people under the age of 15. When a person shows symptoms of a herpes infection, such as oral or vaginal sores, HSV testing is performed. 

HSV-1 is usually spread orally and causes infection in or around the mouth (oral herpes), but it can also cause genital herpes. HSV type 2 is primarily spread sexually and produces genital herpes. HSV-2 infection increases the probability of contracting and transferring HIV.   Except for some antiviral medications that help lower the severity of the symptoms, there is no cure for HSV infection.

Healthcare
Mylab

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 03:55 IST

