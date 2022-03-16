Monitoring health: Now mobiles to measure body temperature

IIIT-NR researchers are developing an AI- and IoT-based system to read the body temperature through a mobile phone

Innovation is in top gear at the International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR). Recently, the institute was in the news for its work on deploying drone technology for crop health monitoring and forecasting by means of a mobile app. The solution can be used to detect insects and diseases in crops and recommend more accurate solutions to address the problem.



IIIT-NR is now working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based automated thermal scanning and alarm system, using an Android mobile phone to detect body temperature. The institution has already created the layout of the project and it will be completed in the coming months. The project has been funded by the Chhattisgarh Council of Science and Technology.



A team of four professors including Shrivishal Tripathi as principal investigator, Manoj Kumar Majumdar, Vivek Tiwari, and Muneendra Jha are working on a thermal camera which can easily be attached to mobile phones, just like selfie lights and flashlights which are readily available in the market nowadays.



The camera will focus on sensitive body parts and read the temperature of those parts. The moment it finds body temperature going above the normal level, it will trigger an alarm by tagging the person in the image. Through these innovations, testing will become easier and the person will have an indication of his condition before meeting anyone in a public place and this, in turn, will help in checking the spread of Covid. “The objective of the project is to provide a low-cost, robust and easy-to-use solution which can help improve public health,” said Tripathi, the principal investigator.