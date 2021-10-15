Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Now, the amended deal term is cash consideration of Rs 636 crore only as against the combination of cash and equity, earlier announced by the company, it added.

By:October 15, 2021 4:38 PM
deal, flyjacThe indicative period for completion of the acquisition is 6 months, the filing said. (Representative image)

Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Friday said its board has approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services for a cash consideration of Rs 636 crore.

Earlier on January 17, 2021, Metropolis Healthcare in a regulatory filing had said its board approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its arm Centralab Healthcare Services in a combination of cash and equity shares deal.

The company’s board had earlier approved the acquisition partly by cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and equity consideration of up to 4,95,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each.

The board has “approved the amendment to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2021, signed between the company, Dr Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd and its promoters/shareholders for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Dr Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd along with its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd,” Metropolis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Now, the amended deal term is cash consideration of Rs 636 crore only as against the combination of cash and equity, earlier announced by the company, it added.

The indicative period for completion of the acquisition is 6 months, the filing said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!