World’s smallest ECG machine SanketLife to soon be upgraded with AI and blockchain technologies

SanketLife, the world’s smallest ECG machine with the “highest diagnostic capabilities”, will be upgraded with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide sophisticated cardiac diagnostics and to assist medical professionals in the country with a portable, digital tool equipped with AI and Blockchain integration.



SanketLife is the flagship product of Agatsa, which is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform consisting of a portable and touch-based ECG machine that has been designed to make heart health screening easier and more affordable for everyone via the Smartphone app and a state-of-the-art cloud platform.



As the world’s smallest diagnostic capabilities ECG equipment, it resembles a car key remote and is capable of taking a 12-lead ECG by just touching the device electrodes to various body areas. The device is medically equivalent to hospital-grade ECG devices but is only a tenth the size and cost. It fits in any pocket and can be operated by anyone with little or no training, claims its maker.

Agatsa, a healthcare technology company founded by Rahul Rastogi and Neha Rastogi—both are Electronics Engineers–recently won the Aegis Graham Bell Award in the ‘Best Innovation in Diagnostics’ category.

Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is a drive of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security, and Telecommunication.

“Agatsa is right now chipping away at incorporating SanketLife with cutting edge AI to give progressed heart diagnostics and to help clinical experts with a compact, advanced apparatus outfitted with the most elevated tech like AI and Blockchain, ” said an organization representative. “This will make it conceivable to identify coronary illness at a beginning phase and will help both the medical care experts and the patients to screen and deal with their souls without any problem”.

Agatsa says it has AI algorithm for not only capturing ECG and displaying, recording, and interpreting the ECG graph on a smartphone, but also for interpreting the graph and providing the first-level interpretation. It has its cloud platform where all of the reports are saved for future reference.

SanketLife is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s own website. Agatsa is aggressively expanding its B2B collaborations with digital health firms that can integrate their gadget into their platforms, as well as hospitals, diagnostic labs, and local clinics for its products and ECG review services.