Wipro GE Healthcare launches its first ‘AI-enabled Made-in-India’ Cath lab for advanced cardiac care in country

GE Healthcare on Monday announced the launch of its first ‘Made in India’, ‘AI-powered’ Cath lab – Optima IGS 320 to advance cardiac care in India. According to the company’s press statement, the Cath lab is built at Wipro GE Healthcare’s new factory launched under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in Bengaluru.

In India, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) contribute to 60 percent of all deaths, of which, 82 percent occur due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

The claims that this new generation of interventional imaging software in Optima IGS 320 enables clinical versatility to guide sophisticated non-invasive procedures with greater precision. Automating the typically complex process with AutoRight helps reduce the burden on interventionalists and may increase their attention on the procedure, it stated on Monday.

“At Wipro GE Healthcare our mission is to move from health care to healthy ageing and that can be accomplished with predictive, preventative, personalized medicine. The rising complexity of patient profiles and shifting disease patterns is making the need of personalized care even more vital and Artificial Intelligence solutions have the potential to transform the patient care pathway. With our ‘Made in India’ AI-enabled Cath lab, we aim to drive intelligent imaging to support cardiologists and patients with customized treatment protocols and therapies and enable access to quality healthcare across all of India,” Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare said in a statement.

The company claimed that the medical device, Optima IGS320, is designed for cardiac and electrophysiology procedures and it advances visualization across imaging to support intelligent and precision healthcare delivery.

“It enables flexibility during operations by enabling friendly gantry movement. Moreover, with intuitive and advanced features like the PCI ASSIST, the Cath lab also enhances image quality that may guide stent placement with increased accuracy. This may reduce complications and empower physicians to conduct complex procedures with confidence,” it stated.

Earlier this year, Wipro GE Healthcare launched its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner – the first product that was designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, at the newly launched Wipro GE Healthcare Medical Devices Manufacturing plant. Reportedly, Optima IGS320 is the second product being launched at the new factory.

