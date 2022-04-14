Trivitron Healthcare sets up new ultrasound manufacturing facility in Mumbai

Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare has set up its second ultrasound manufacturing facility in India at Patalganga Industrial Area, Mumbai. The new manufacturing facility at Patalganga will be manufacturing a wide range of advanced ultrasound devices and accessories as per the market requirements in India and globally. The ultrasound products manufactured in the new manufacturing facility under the ‘Make in India’ initiative will be sold under the brand name SonoRad.

The SonoRad series is backed with advanced technologies and features to cater to the requirement of large hospitals, healthcare institutions and individual radiology centres. India’s dependence on the import of medical devices has caused a huge impact on the country’s GDP. Heavy cost and comparative short shelf life of imported devices has also impacted healthcare facilities in the rural areas.

Trivitron Healthcare is focusing on making the best quality indigenous medical devices and diagnostic products to make healthcare equitable and accessible for all.

Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare informed that the company will contribute in cutting down imports of ultrasound products and make affordable indigenous ultrasound devices with the help of this facility. He further added, “We will come up with many new indigenous product portfolios in the coming years with focused business strategies. This will make India the top destination for advanced healthcare and revolutionary medical technologies.”

The set-up of indigenous manufacturing facilities will reduce high dependence on imports and help in catering to domestic demand.

Sudip Bagchi, President, Trivitron Healthcare said that the new manufacturing facility will ensure that the customers in India can benefit from standardized delivery timelines, latest technology and affordability. The combination of smart AI features and a wide variety of probes in the indigenous SonoRad series will offer our customers with high diagnostic confidence that is needed to help optimize patient outcomes.”

“The new facility will be manufacturing basic to advanced ultrasound devices to meet the everlasting demands of healthcare. The new SonoRad ultrasound series will provide important diagnostic information to our user, including maternal-fetal medicine, who are dealing with the potential of high-risk pregnancies alongwith urology and cardiac imaging,” he concluded.