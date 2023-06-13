scorecardresearch
This wound-healing ink from a unique pen may replace bandages; here are the details

The wound-healing ink can be directly applied to the affected area with the help of a 3-D printing pen.

Written by Sushmita Panda
While bandages and stitches can aid the process, they can't actively accelerate it. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

A team of scientists has developed a unique ink that can actively boost the body’s healing processes. According to the researchers, with the help of a 3D-printing pen, this ink known as PAINT (portable bioactive ink for tissue healing), delivers immune system vesicles to the cut, promoting faster and more efficient healing.

When we get injured, the body’s natural healing mechanism initiates itself to repair the damage. While bandages and stitches can aid the process, they can’t actively accelerate it.

Scientists claim that PAINT incorporates white blood cells and extracellular vesicles (EVs) into a hydrogel-based ink and it help them in creating a powerful healing tool.

According to the researchers, these EVs play a vital role in promoting blood vessel formation and reducing inflammation during the healing process.

The wound-healing ink can be directly applied to the affected area with the help of a 3-D printing pen.

“The ink, composed of EVs secreted from macrophages and sodium alginate, quickly forms a sturdy gel at the site of the injury. In human epithelial cells, the EVs in PAINT were shown to promote blood vessel formation and reduce inflammatory markers, facilitating the growth phase of healing,” the scientists said in a statement.

According to a media release, the PAINT ink significantly accelerated the formation of collagen fibers which is a crucial component of wound healing. Mice treated with PAINT showed remarkable progress, with large wounds nearly healed after just 12 days, they said.

The scientists are hopeful that PAINT could be used to treat a wide range of cuts and wounds, enabling quick and efficient healing without complications. The study is published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 10:16 IST

