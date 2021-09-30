Thermo Fisher to make new nucleic acid testing kits in India, physicians see applications beyond Covid-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific said the kits, which can process up to 96 samples in half an hour, would enable faster and more consistent viral DNA and RNA extraction.

By:September 30, 2021 3:17 PM
MagMAX Dx Prefilled PicThese kits, physicians feel, could have applications beyond Covid-19 and are awaiting details on the pricing. (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Thermo Fisher Scientific will manufacture its nucleic acid isolation kits for the Indian market at its Bengaluru plant, the company has announced.

The Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits isolate and purify from saliva, oral pharyngeal, and nasopharyngeal swabs viral DNA and RNA for a faster and more precise outcome.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Bengaluru is currently being used to manufacture the CoviPath RT-PCR Covid-19 test kits for Indian customers.

Designed for trained clinical laboratory personnel, the kit has already received approval for in-vitro diagnostic use by the Drug Control General of India and the Indian Council for Medical Research.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Managing Director (India and South Asia) Amit Chopra said: “Thermo Fisher Scientific has played a pivotal role in the global response against COVID-19, and we have made significant investments to support our customers in India,”

“While the situation is gradually improving, the world still needs more advanced solutions that improve testing quality and sustain bulk testing with less processing time, and the MagMAX Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit will support this effort.”

These kits, physicians feel, could have applications beyond Covid-19 and are awaiting details on the pricing.

Nucleic acid isolation has become an efficient method for timely detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The extraction is a crucial step in successful molecular diagnosis and involves three steps — isolation, purification, and concentration. This technique has revolutionised clinical diagnostics and led to the development of advanced diagnostic tests and tools.

The company is yet to reveal the price at which the nucleic acid isolation kits would be made available in India or a timeline for its launch.

