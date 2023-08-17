Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new refrigerators poised to make profound impact on medical devices market, says GlobalData

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently unveiled a addition to its product portfolio – the Thermo Scientific TSG Series Refrigerators. These innovative refrigerators are specifically designed to address the vital need for secure storage of critical vaccines and pharmaceuticals within laboratory, pharmacy, and clinical settings. The impact of this innovation on the medical devices market is poised to be profound, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

“With the demand for safe and reliable storage of temperature-sensitive medical supplies has reached unprecedented heights, the introduction of the TSG Series Refrigerators is a significant milestone. The new line caters to the stringent requirements of various industries, assuring precise temperature control and maintaining the integrity of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. With its cutting-edge technology, these refrigerators are poised to mitigate risks associated with temperature fluctuations, safeguarding the potency and effectiveness of medical products,” Kamilla Kan, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

According to GlobalData, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s reputation for quality and innovation gives the TSG Series Refrigerators a competitive edge. As these refrigerators become a cornerstone of cold storage solutions, they are likely to influence the standards and expectations for medical storage equipment across the industry. Competitors will likely be prompted to enhance their offerings to match the advanced features and reliability of the TSG Series Refrigerators, driving overall improvements in the sector, it added.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s launch of the TSG Series Refrigerators signifies a pivotal advancement in the medical device market. Its impact resonates not only within the realms of temperature-sensitive storage but also in its potential to elevate the standards of medical equipment across the board,” Kan said.