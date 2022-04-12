Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cryo- Electron Microscope to enhance structural biology research in India

Scientific service provider, Thermo Fisher Scientific recently deployed its cryo-transmission electron microscope at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad in Telangana. Dr. Shekhar Mande, who is the director-general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), inaugurated the facility at the research centre.

According to the company’s press statement, the advanced cryo-electron microscopes will support advanced research in molecular and cellular biology and enable scientists to accelerate potential cures, drug discoveries and diagnostics research. This new facility will be accessible to the scientists in CCMB, other CSIR labs as well as researchers from other institutes, universities, pharma and biotech companies across the country.

According to Thermo Fisher Scientific, the solutions deployed at the new facility also comprise of a suite of automation and sample-handling technology, increasing ease of use. It will also ensuring the maximum amount of high-quality data that can be collected for each sample.

Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific said in a statement that the Cryo-EM has revolutionized structural investigations of macromolecules in recent times. He informed that the installation of cryo-electron microscopes will help CCMB to explore macromolecular structures, create research knowledge base and skills for cryo-EM research in India.

“It will facilitate research and establish leadership in structural biology, enzymology, and drug discovery,” said Chopra.

This microscope will enable scientists to work with samples at cryogenic temperatures, at around -173°C, and image individual molecules. Additionally, cryo-electron microscopy will help researchers to investigate details of living cells like never before, the company claimed.