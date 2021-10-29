Thermo Fisher introduces Digital PCR System for innovation in genetic analysis and higher research

Digital PCR has become the standard for nucleic acid quantification in oncology, cell and gene therapy oncology development.

Thermo Fisher recently acquired Combinati and its cutting-edge dPCR technology to rapidly develop and commercialize it alongside an expanding portfolio of assays.

US based Thermo Fisher Scientific, provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, today introduced the Applied Biosystem QuantStudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results in genetic analysis and research within 90 minutes.

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a biotechnological refinement of conventional polymerase chain reaction methods that can be used to directly quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acids strands including DNA, cDNA, or RNA.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific is committed to innovation and providing the best technologies for our customers and help them accelerate innovation in areas including cancer research, rare diseases, and more. QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System is a much-needed solution in biotech and research-academia space,” said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“The device overcomes the existing challenges of precision, operation, and turnaround time to provide an industry-best dPCR platform,” added Amit.

Unlike complex, multi-instrument workflows required for traditional dPCR, the QuantStudio Absolute Q System uses microfluidic array technology and simplified workflows, designed to improve data accuracy and consistency. The device supports the pharmaceutical fraternity in innovating disease management, advancing significantly in generating consistent and accurate data.

“QuantStudio Absolute Q solution is a fast and simple workflow that offers high-quality data with minimum hands-on time. It integrates all the necessary steps for dPCR—digitization, thermal cycling, and data acquisition—into a single instrument. The dPCR is already in use for longitudinal monitoring of cancer-driving mutations in liquid biopsy and precise quantification of gene inserts for cell therapy development,” said Kapil Sood, senior director, Life Sciences Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion.

