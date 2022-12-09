Teleflex Launches new device for treatment of prostate gland enlargement in India

Teleflex on Friday announced the commercial launch of the UroLift System in India for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.

BPH is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life.

The medtech company claims that the uroLift System is a minimally invasive approach to treating BPH that can be performed as a same-day outpatient procedure.

“The UroLift System provides rapid symptom relief for men with BPH and allows a quick recovery time for patients. Men can return to their normal routine with minimal downtime and preserve sexual function, it stated.

“We are excited to launch the UroLift System in India. This technology offers clinical benefits in the minimally invasive treatment of BPH and offers physicians more options in how they treat their patients. Teleflex remains committed to its goal to make the UroLift System the standard of care in the treatment of BPH globally,” said Arun Kaushik, Managing Director, South Asia, Teleflex in a statement on Friday.

According to the company, surgeries have been performed with the system in Max Super Specialty Hospital (Saket), Medanta The Medicity (Gurugram), Manipal Hospital (HAL Road, Bengaluru,) and CURI Hospital (Chennai) so far.

ALSO READ | GOQii forays into UAE with its preventive health ecosystem and Web3-based digital health metaverse