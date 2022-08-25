SmartCardia launches 7-lead Cardiac patch for personalised remote monitoring in India

SmartCardia on Thursday launched a 7L patch, their 7-lead Cardiac Monitoring Patch in India. This patch monitor combines medical wearable technology with AI to provide predictive and personalized patient insights through remote monitoring, the company claimed.

“The 7L patch is tracked by SmartCardia’s AI platform which is developed from millions of ECG segments interpreted by cardiologists and certified cardiac technicians and performs real-time detection of important arrhythmia events at cardiologist level accuracy. The platform also presents a real-time dashboard for clinicians to view full-disclosure ECG at any instance and detect early deterioration of patient conditions. The 7L patch measures parameters including seven lead Electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, pulse rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), skin temperature, activity and posture from a single miniaturized unit at clinical accuracy,” the company stated on Thursday.

During a press conference on Thursday, the MedTech company said that 7L patch and cloud platform presents a single unified solution to replace holter recorders, event monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry systems and ward monitors. The 7L patch is easy-to-wear, water resistant and can be used for up to 14 days without requiring a battery recharge, it claimed.

“In today’s post COVID era, it is important to be able to monitor patients continuously and remotely. It is therefore important to have an ultra-low noise, highly accurate system that can monitor patients’ vitals in real time. The 7L patch has been designed ground-up to meet these stringent requirements and coupled with our AI platform, we will be able to provide Cardiologists with accurate and real time monitoring data,” Commenting on the launch of the 7L patch in India, Dr. Srinivasan Murali, Founder and CEO, SmartCardia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manoj Mashru, Head of Cardiology, HN Reliance, Mumbai said that most existing cardiac patches are single lead or have leads close to each other, while cardiologists require multi-lead ECG to accurately diagnose cardiac conditions.