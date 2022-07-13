Signia launches BestSound Center in Gurugram with V-Listen speech and hearing clinic

Signia on Wednesday announced the launch of its 300th BestSound Center in Gurugram, where consumers can experience hearing live with hearing aids and take an informed decision to enhance their hearing journey. According to the company’s press statement, the BestSound Center is set to showcase the finest from Sivantos’ premium hearing care brand, Signia. It is one of the largest networks of hearing care professionals with centers spread across the country and aims at providing quality services to people, the company claims.

As per WHO estimates in India, there are approximately 63 million people, who are suffering from Significant Auditory Impairment; this places the estimated prevalence at 6.3% in the Indian population.

“Sivantos India, along with V-Listen Speech & Hearing Clinic, is excited to announce the launch of our 300th BestSound Centre that will provide a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity to its people, enabling users to take greater control of their personal hearing experience. Under the aegis of BestSound Centre, we are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products, which offer a high-quality listening experience to the user, customised for their need,” Avinash Pawar, CEO & Managing Director, Sivantos India said in a statement.

“In India, hearing impairment or loss is often neglected which leads to delay in diagnosis. Due to the stigma associated with hearing loss, there is a strong social, physical and psychological impact on an individual. As an extension of our offerings, we are glad to spread our wings in the country with our 300th store. This expansion is in line with our focus on taking hearing aids beyond devices to help people hear better and maximize every moment of their lives,” Mohan Swamy, Head – Audiology & Marketing stated.

The grand opening of the 300th BestSound Center was successfully done along with V-Listen Speech & Hearing Clinic, which is a one-stop center for all Hearing & Speech Therapy needs of the paediatric, adult and geriatric population.

“We are extremely excited and proud to associate with Signia. We believe hearing has a great influence on the overall development of an individual. Therefore, identification of hearing impairment is the very first step in addressing the issues related to it. With our advanced clinical technology and services, we hope to serve and offer benefits to many people in and around Gurugram”, said Dr. Veethika Kapur, Director, V-Listen Speech & Hearing Clinic.

BestSound Centre is dedicated to providing world-class customer care to users of Signia Hearing Instruments, the company informed.

