Siemens Healthineers manufactures 500 units of imaging equipment Cios Fit in India since 2019

Siemens Healthineers has manufactured 500 units of imaging equipment Cios Fit in India at its facility in Bengaluru since the start of manufacturing in 2019. Cios Fit is being widely used in imaging of orthopedic, spine, pain management, gastro and urology surgeries.

Cios Fit is a multidisciplinary mobile C-arm, conceptualized, designed, and manufactured in India and exported to over 47 countries across the globe.It is designed for the tough environment in an operating room (OR) keeping in mind the high patient load at the medical institutions.

With Cios Fit-powerful imaging technology, the surgeons are able to maintain consistency with crystal clear images of anatomical structures, implants, screws and devices resulting in accurate treatment and thus improving patient experience.Speaking on the development, Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited said, “Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic over the past two years, agile processes and dedicated efforts of the team ensured reaching this benchmark. This is indeed an encouraging moment for our entire team. Their dedication ensured we met our commitments despite turbulent times. Entrusted to transforming care delivery in India, Cios Fit truly resonates with our purpose.”

In an OR set up where surgeries need to be performed with minimum assistance, the Cios Fit can be easily used and maneuvered with its light weight design by a single assistant. It has a built-to-last design, which aims to enable consistent performance and high uptime. In order to improve the machine’s durability, sensitive elements are replaced with a shock resistant SD card that helps to handle the intense OR environment.

Siemens Healthineers recently inaugurated the new production line at the Bengaluru facility to manufacture Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and launched MAGNETOM Free.Star to deliver high-value care in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology.



Siemens Healthineers in India has a countrywide sales network and round-the-clock service set-up. It also has two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for Diagnostics and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products and a global software development center at Bengaluru.