Roche Diabetes Care’s blood glucose monitoring device to be manufactured in India

Roche Diabetes Care India on Thursday announced that their blood glucose monitoring device ‘Accu-Chek Active’ is now manufactured in India. This move is a part of the company’s strategy to improve access to diabetes care and meet the growing needs of the Indian market in collaboration with their manufacturing partner Sanmina-SCI India Pvt. Ltd. and assembly & distribution partner Parekh Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd. (PISPL), the company said in a statement.

According to the company’s press statement, the production of Accu-Chek Active meters will take place in Sanmina’s state-of-the-art multi-client manufacturing site in Chennai, India, in line with the globally approved quality standards synonymous with the brand.

“The new Accu-Chek Active product packs will now proudly display the ‘Made in India’ tag. With the decision to manufacture these products in India, RDC India aims to make Accu-Chek Active to reduce the time to market thus making Accu-Chek Active meters more accessible to the growing number of people with diabetes in the country,” the company stated.

At the same time this move will also help RDC India contribute to the global sustainability goals of reducing their carbon footprint versus imports.

“We are delighted to announce the manufacturing of Accu-Chek Active meters in India in partnership with Sanmina. For 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. This move is in line with our commitment to improve access to diabetes care by shortening our time to market and become more sustainable in our operations by reducing our carbon footprint. We are confident that this strategic decision will help us strengthen our position as a leader in the blood glucose monitoring market in India,” Omar Sherief Mohammad, Cluster Head – India Middle East and Africa, RDC said in a statement.

Roche Diabetes Care India offers integrated personalised diabetes management (iPDM) products and solutions through their Accu-Chek range of blood glucose monitoring systems including Accu-Chek Active, Accu-Chek Guide, Accu-Chek Instant and Accu-Chek Instant S as well as tech-driven solutions on their mobile application mySugr. The first batch of Accu-Chek Active meters manufactured in India are already available in the market across the country, it added.