Roche Diabetes Care Launches ACCU-FINE Pen Needles for Virtually Painless Insulin Delivery

Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC India) on Monday announced the launch of ACCU-FINE, quality pen needles. According to the company, the aim of these pens is to make the process of insulin delivery smoother and virtually painless for people with diabetes.

“The ACCU-FINE® needles are available in packs of 100 in three variants including a 33G 4mm variant, which is a first in India. Based on deep customer insights, the ACCU-FINE Pen Needles are specially designed with three key features to make them gentle in use,” the company said in a press statement.

The needle of this pen has a special cut at the tip to ensure gentle insertion. Moreover, the needle has a thin wall to enable rapid insulin flow; and the needle also has a special coating that allows it to be inserted into the skin easily. The company also said that the needles come with a sealed sterile protective cap and an additional protective cap for double protection

“An important part of successful diabetes management is regular and timely insulin delivery. The process of injecting is sometimes unpleasant for people with diabetes, causing fear. This often leads to insulin initiation delay which is closely associated with poor glycemic control and further clinical complications1. In keeping with our commitment to #PutPatientsFirst, we believe that our ACCU-FINE Pen Needles will make the insulin initiation experience easier & virtually painless for people with diabetes. With this initiative we are one step closer to helping people with diabetes manage their condition better,” Omar Sherief, Cluster Head – India Middle East and Africa, RDC said in a statement on Monday.

The product is already available for purchase in pharmacies across the Indian market, the company announced.