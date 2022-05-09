Roche Diabetes Care launches ACCU-FINE pen needles for better diabetes management

Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC India) today launched pen needles under the brand name ACCU-FINE to make the process of insulin delivery smoother and painless for better diabetes management.

This latest innovation from Roche Diabetes Care aims to make the process of insulin delivery easier. This can then lead to increase in compliance and improve outcomes for People with Diabetes (PwD).

Available in packs of 100 in three variants including a 33G 4mm variant, the ACCU-FINE needles are aimed at increasing compliance and improving outcomes for People with Diabetes (PwD).

Based on a patient and customer centric approach, the ACCU-FINE Pen Needles are specially designed with three key features to make them gentle in use.

First, the needle has a special cut at the tip to ensure gentle insertion; second, the needle has a thin wall to enable rapid insulin flow; and third, the needle has a special coating that allows it to be inserted into the skin easily. The needles come with a sealed sterile protective cap and an additional protective cap for double protection.

Speaking about this launch, Omar Sherief, Cluster Head – India Middle East and Africa, RDC said, “An important part of successful diabetes management is regular and timely insulin delivery. The process of injecting is sometimes unpleasant for people with diabetes, causing fear. This often leads to insulin initiation delay which is closely associated with poor glycemic control and further clinical complications. In keeping with our commitment to #PutPatientsFirst, we believe that our ACCU-FINE Pen Needles will make the insulin initiation experience easier and virtually painless for people with diabetes. With this initiative, we are one step closer to helping people with diabetes manage their condition better.”

The product is already available for purchase in pharmacies across the Indian market.

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers.