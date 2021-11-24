Rise in demand of ventilators, hospitals preparing for any situation beforehand: Ashok Patel, Max Ventilator

There is smog in the air and it will continue for a month or so. It has triggered serious health problems for all the age groups especially children and elderly.

Air pollution leads to the large global burden of respiratory and allergic diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and possibly tuberculosis. A few recent epidemiologic studies have led to the recognition of the emerging importance of traffic-related air pollution in both developed and less-developed countries. Also, the continued emissions from domestic fires burning biomass fuels primarily in the less-developed world can result in poor respiratory conditions. for the patients with respiratory issues are more prone to suffer due to the increasing levels of air pollution. Some extreme cases can lead to the use of ventilators for treatment. The pandemic has already given lots of respiratory issues making the organs weak. Thus it is an alarming situation to take good care of often neglected organs in the human body like respiratory organs. In an exclusive conversation with the Financial Express Online, Ashok Patel, CEO and Founder, Max Ventilator talked about pollution’s impact on respiratory diseases, use and rise in demand for ventilators due to the severe pollution. Excerpts:

How the increased pollution post-Diwali is impacting the respiratory organs?

The increased pollution post-Diwali has made the air quality in Delhi ‘severe’. There is smog in the air and it will continue for a month or so. It has triggered serious health problems for all the age groups especially children and elderly. It’s causing irreparable and irreversible damage. People are suffering from respiratory allergies, breathing issues, asthma and bronchitis due to the increased pollution level.

Why can poor respiratory care lead to increased use of ventilators?

There is a range of conditions that one might find himself faced with if one doesn’t take proper care of respiratory organs on a regular basis: from respiratory allergies to asthma to infections leading to pneumonia and bronchitis to extremely serious conditions such as lung cancer and COPD and acute respiratory failure, the list is rather long and many of which would require immediate care and mechanical ventilation.

We often tend to take most of our respiratory organs for granted as long as they are functioning externally not realizing that the slightest issue with any one of the organs if not attended to timely could deteriorate into a debilitating disease for life requiring prolonged or even lifelong advanced level of medical attention including ventilatory assistance.

How can ventilators help in poor respiratory conditions?

It helps us breathe when you’re sick, injured, sedated for an operation or undergoing severe respiratory conditions. It pumps oxygen-rich air into your lungs. It also helps us breathe out carbon dioxide, a harmful waste gas our body needs to get rid of.

What kind of ventilators are suitable to treat respiratory disorders?

Although there is a range of modern-age ventilators available today from ICU ventilators to ICU ventilators, anesthesia ventilators to home care and portable ventilators to related devices such as HFOT to help people with their breathing and related problems, people should regularly attend to their respiratory systems and organs in a way that rules out or minimizes the need for ventilatory assistance.

Ashok Patel, CEO and Founder, Max Ventilator

Max Ventilator have recently launched a High Flow oxygen Therapy (HFOT) device which not only gives nearly 100 percent chances of survival, but also entails less operating costs than a traditional ventilator. A modern state-of-the-art device, the HFOT equipment promises to add force and strength to the ongoing battle against a resurgent Covid-19 virus. Another one is WeanX ventilator that promises to be an all-weather ventilator solution for hospitals and healthcare facilities and patients.

When the ventilator is prescribed to a patient?

Here are some of the health issues when the ventilator is prescribed to a patient:

· During and recovering from surgery

· When breathing on your own is very difficult

· Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gerhig’s disease

· coma or loss of consciousness

· brain injury

· collapsed lung

· chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· drug overdose

· Guillain-Barré syndrome

· lung infection

· myasthenia gravis

· pneumonia

· polio

· premature lung development (in babies)

· stroke

· upper spinal cord injuries

· Ventilators have also been used on some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 during the 2020 pandemic. This is only for the most severe cases

Is there a rise in demand for ventilators due to the severe pollution?

Yes, there is a rise in the demand for ventilators. After facing the covid experience, hospitals are preparing themselves for any unforeseen situation beforehand. So that if any crisis comes, they are ready to tackle it without facing the shortage of medical devices for treatment. Due to the bad air quality and severe pollution, there are chances of increased issues of respiratory problems. Extreme cases can lead to the requirement of a ventilator as well.

