Prejex Inc. inks agreement with Polybond to make needle-less injections in India

Prejex Inc. on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Polybond to manufacture needle-less injections.

According to the company’s statement, this partnership has enabled the shifting of the manufacturing capabilities of the German company from Berlin to Pune, for global distribution. The Prejex-Polybond factory will make needle-less injections for the entire world, it claimed.

“Prejex’s New Drug Delivery System (NDDS) via needle-less injections is a cutting-edge innovation that the medical world has long been waiting for. Prejex provides a solution to a variety of issues that professionals face in day-to-day operations. Syringes and disposable needles are major contributors to toxic waste and their disposal cost is sky-rocketing. Trypanophobia (fear of needles) is a common factor leading to the reluctance of patients in drawing blood and receiving vaccines or intravenous fluids,” the company stated on Monday.

With Prejex’s entry, the pain factor is eliminated as the medicine is delivered subcutaneously through the skin which is an effective and reliable system, the company claimed.

“The efforts of Niraj Khinvasara, CIO, World Trade Center, Pune, and Sagar Chordia, Chairman, World Trade Center Pune presented to Prejex a data-based analysis highlighting Pune as an industrial hub that includes over 250 German firms. The presentation focused on the decision of Maarten Stuut, MD of Prejex GMBH, and Harold Gerrits, Director of Global Sales and Distribution, to select India-especially Pune-as their preferred destination,” the company stated on Monday.

According to the company, it also negates cross-contamination, ensuring the highest levels of safety and hygiene for doctors and patients alike.

“Being easy to use, even the patient can self-inject, reducing visits to the clinic and making healthcare more cost-effective. It is also highly convenient for customized doses and application of a variety of drugs. The shelf life of the drugs is considerably increased due to the novel COC polymer syringes and plasticizer. Besides, it drastically cuts down on the use of disposable syringes, most of which are used by diabetic patients, thus adding to the sustainability factor (about 5.5% of the global population or 422 million people are diabetic), the company stated on Monday.

The company also announced that two different models will be launched:

The N-Jector Series—a single-dose disposable device: Here, the dose is ‘pre-charged’ or ‘pre-filled’ in an ampoule and the device can easily be packed and disposed of once the dose has been administered. The device and/or ampoule can both be stored in a refrigerator or at room temperature. The Prejex Multi-Reusable Device goes up to 30,000 clicks and is ideal for home use and/or self-administration. It is compatible with pre-filled and non-filled ampoules that can be attached easily via a simple twist.

The company also claimed that broad spectrum of applications can be covered using these needle-less injections including Diabetes, Endocrinology, Oncology supportive care, local anaesthetics, autoimmune diseases, fertility hormones, erectile dysfunction, vaccines, cosmetics, and biosimilars.

“We are proud to be associated as the manufacturing partner for needleless injections for Prejex GmbH. This association is a true example of the ‘Make in India’ movement. Not only will European consumers get the benefit of European innovation combined by competitive Indian costs, such associations also accelerate the introduction of innovative products in the Indian market,” Adit Rathi, Managing Director, Polybond India Pvt said in a statement.