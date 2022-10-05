Now cancer patients can get high-tech treatment facility at Delhi’s LNJP hospital for free

Delhi’s largest government hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital has installed an advanced radiation machine for cancer patients, and reportedly the facility is available free of cost. According to reports, the price of the device is around Rs. 25 crores, and the doctors claim it has the most advanced features so far.

This next-generation high-tech Linear accelerator cancer machine is reportedly much better than conventional radiation devices. It is noteworthy that this device uses high-dose radiation but for a much lesser time.

According to Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital, the treatment from this medical device will begin in November this year.

“The high-end radiation device has been installed in the hospital. The treatment facility of this device will begin in November. This is a Linear Accelerator. This high-tech therapy and the advanced machine are for cancer patients. Its services will be available free of cost. This treatment is extremely costly in the private sector. LNJP is the largest government hospital of Delhi and this will provide free care and treatment to all the patients of North India,” Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital told Financial Express.com.

The doctors of the hospital revealed that this device uses five electron energy and two proton energy. Moreover, the plating filtre is a free beam that helps in administering high-dose radiation but for less time.

Doctors also claimed that although there is a similar device in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, this device is comparatively much more advanced.

Although the device is installed on the hospital premises, the doctors are waiting for a green light from the regulatory authority for using the device.

According to doctors, this device is used on cancer patients who are in need of FOSAR Radiation. Moreover, the doctors also claimed that if this device is used in private hospitals, then the treatment cost will be around Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 7 lakhs, and the cost of lower energy devices is around Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh. However, the Delhi government hospital has decided to keep the cost of the treatment free.

Meanwhile, as the duration of the treatment sessions is less, now they can treat more patients at the same time.

