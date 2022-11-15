Nikon India forays into healthcare sector in India; To focus on microscopy business

Nikon India Private Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has forayed into India’s healthcare sector through the System Product Microscopy business.

According to the company’s statement, the company is aiming at facilitating direct sales, service, and distribution for its Microscopy Solutions.

Reportedly, the product is targeted at premiere research institutes, research centers funded and established by the government, academic educational institutions, and clinical centres, hospitals, and medical research institutes to boost research and development in medicine.

With a presence of over four decades in the Indian market, Nikon is one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and solutions based on advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies.

Nikon’s newly launched product AXR Point scanning confocal microscope speaks for its capability itself which provides the “World’s largest Field of View” of 25mm in one single shot which gives strength to researchers to generate the most accurate statistical data while imaging, the company claims.

According to the company, Nikon AX Point Scanning confocal is the “World’s fastest Confocal system in the industry”, which helps researchers to perform fast Dynamics studies.

“Our legacy of manufacturing microscope dates back to 1917 and is more than 100 years old. Today, Nikon microscopy is known in the industry for its precision and the best quality of optics manufactured, right from lens manufacturing to the finished product. This segment offers huge potential, and we are extremely upbeat about its growth prospects. We plan to install AXR system in a few research institutes in India namely IIT Bhilai, IIT Mumbai, ACTREC Mumbai to name a few. Our expected annual turnover for FY 22-23 will be around 5% of Nikon’s India operations and we anticipate it to grow 10% plus by end of next year,” Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.

Nikon Healthcare business in India has exceeded our budget and we hope this growth trajectory continues in the future, the company claims.

“Nikon’s core Microscopy Software NIS Elements provides the perfect solution for researchers by supporting third-party products. Additionally, the introduction of “Artificial Intelligence” in the software takes care of many challenges from researchers while saving time. Nikon’s healthcare Product Range consists of General Microscopes, IVF Stations, and System Microscope Solutions,” the company said in a statement.

In India, the microscopy market is expected to grow at a rate of 7-10% during the same period, as per reports.

ALSO READ | ‘Digital therapeutics can help in timely diagnosis and better management of diabetes’