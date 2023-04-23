Minimally invasive surgical therapy offers low-risk treatment to high-risk BPH patients

By Dr. Tanuj Paul Bhatia

The complications with ageing men drastically elevate with health conditions like Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a widely prevalent condition, commonly referred to as prostate gland enlargement that occurs in elderly men. The condition obstructs the normal functioning of the urinary tract resulting in debilitating symptoms such as difficulty or pain in urinating or a recurrent urge to urinate. If left untreated, the enlargement of the gland located right under the bladder can even result in an inability to pass urine and issues with kidney functioning. The severity of the condition increases even more when patients belonging to high-risk categories are subjected to standard treatments such as complicated operative surgeries. However, with minimally invasive therapies like PUL (Prostatic Urethral Lift), the associated risk can be averted effectively.

BPH, a significant concern for high-risk patients

It is estimated that 11.26 million people lived with BPH condition globally in 2019. In India, almost 50% of men in the seventh decade are estimated to be living with this condition. Evidently, prostate gland enlargement is one of the major perils experienced by elderly men most of whom are also saddled with a series of other chronic diseases such as heart ailments, stroke, diabetes and hypertension. While certain drugs help curtail the growth of benign cells, a significant number of people may ultimately require a surgical intervention. However, for high-risk patients who suffer from BPH but are unfit for anaesthesia and surgeries due to underlying health conditions such as heart problems, respiratory issues, and a history of stroke, traditional treatments for BPH may not be viable options.

Ultra MIST (Minimally Invasive Surgical Therapy) for high-risk patients

One of the most promising low-risk surgical procedures for high-risk BPH patients is the PUL (Prostatic Urethral Lift) treatment which falls under the umbrella of ultra-MIST (Minimally Invasive Surgical Therapy). This innovative treatment can be performed under local anaesthesia, making it a quick and efficient procedure that only takes between 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The procedure is also minimally invasive, which means extended hospitalisation or recovery periods are not required, and patients can even get discharged on the same day as the procedure. Also, minimally invasive treatments do not pose major anaesthesia-related complications among high-risk BPH patients.

Besides being efficacious in delivering absolute treatment for BPH patients unfit for anaesthesia, the PUL system serves as a highly cost-effective option, as it minimises the need for prolonged hospital stays and reduces the requirement for long-term medical care. In addition, patients who undergo this procedure do not require a catheter, which can be uncomfortable and inconvenient. The facile nature of minimally invasive procedures is aiding better quality of life for high-risk BPH patients.

Conclusion

Minimally invasive therapies like PUL treatment have emerged as a beacon of hope for high-risk BPH patients as this cutting-edge technology based medical procedure is paving the way for a safer and more effective treatment option, providing relief to such patients who are at high-risk and unfit for anaesthesia. Therefore, it can be inferred that by employing advanced technologies and techniques, minimally invasive therapies have revolutionised the treatments for high-risk BPH patients by offering them less complicated, quick recovery and comprehensive improvement in the quality of life.

(The author is a HOD & Sr. Consultant- Urology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)