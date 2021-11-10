Max Hospital launches Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot to perform robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries

The da Vinci system translates a surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real time, bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure.

The da Vinci vision system also delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions.

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj and Shalimar Bagh, recently launched Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot at the hospitals for performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries.

Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot enables surgeons to perform complex surgeries with increased precision and flexibility under various disciplines such as Oncology, Urology, Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Gynecology, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery among others.

With this advanced technology, the surgeons can perform surgeries by using instruments that they can guide via a console. The da Vinci surgical system provides advanced set of instruments to surgeons for performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

The da Vinci system translates a surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real time, bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure. The tiny wristed instruments move like a human hand, but with a greater range of motion. The da Vinci vision system also delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions.

The da Vinci surgical system at Max Patparganj was launched by its unit head Dr Pinak Moudgil and Dr Vivek Bindal, Head, Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgeries while the one at Shalimar Bagh was launched by Dr K. K. Trehan, Senior Director, Laparoscopic & Minimal Access Surgery and Dr Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD- Surgical oncology.

At the launch of the Patparganj unit, Dr Pinak Moudgil said, “We are happy to share that several key specialities will now be assisted by the latest Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. This technology will immensely benefit our patients by reducing hospital stay and ensuring faster recovery”.

Talking about the advantages of robotic surgery, Dr Vivek Bindal said, “The recovery period is faster than conventional surgeries. The success rates of Robotic Hernia, Bariatric and Gastrointestinal surgeries that we conduct here in Delhi are at par with international standards in terms of clinical outcomes. Robotic Abdominal wall reconstruction is the most advanced procedure for complex hernia which provides excellent results even after previous failed hernia repairs.”

At the launch of the Shalimar Bagh unit, Dr K K Trehan said, “At Max Healthcare, we are always working towards improving the techniques and technologies to make surgeries safe, minimally invasive and cost-effective. Armed with the latest technology, the Da Vinci Xi Robot, our surgeons will be able to perform complex surgeries using computer-guided, magnified, 3-D visualisation and the results are impressive.”

Elaborating on the technology, Dr Surender Dabas said oncology surgeries have typically become scarless because of such advanced technologies. The robot improves our dexterity and ensures we gain better access to difficult parts in the body. Dr Dabas has conducted more than 1500 robotic cancer surgeries.

Commenting on the association, Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP&GM- Intuitive India said, “We at Intuitive believe that technology should help all surgeons conduct complex surgeries more effectively. We are encouraged to see an increasing number of healthcare providers keen to invest in Robotic-Assisted Surgery, particularly da Vinci, in order to improve clinical outcomes and enhance both the care team and patient experience”.

Small incisions are made in place of a large incision in robotic surgery. This is therefore less invasive than the traditional surgeries. This does not just help in treating patients with shorter recovery periods but also improve their quality-of-life post-surgery.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.