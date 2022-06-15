Laiqa launches ‘Period Cup’ and expand its range toward more sustainable products

Laiqa on Wednesday announced the launch of “Period Cup”, a reusable menstrual cup. According to the company’s press statement, Laiqa’s Period Cup is designed with the thought of hassle-free periods. This launch is also considered the brand’s next step in the future of menstrual hygiene and wellness, the company claims.

The Period Cup is designed to give menstruator the freedom of a worry-free period. The cup is made from 100 percent Medical Grade Silicone, with No Dyes, BPA, Latex, Phthalates, and Plastic. Also has leak proof protection and comes in 3 sizes – Small, Medium & Large. The period cup is 100 percent eco-friendly and free from harmful chemicals. Assortment provides an opportunity for women to choose the product that best suits their lifestyle.

The period cup is overnight safe, odor free, washable, and tested to suit even sensitive skin. The brand USP is to give women a rash-free period and the Period Cup is no different. The cup is made with German Technology, and one cup can last for up to 10 years.

“We are proud to launch Period Cup in the market where a growing number of consumers are looking for a menstrual solution. The menstrual cup is a sustainable and reusable alternative from the brand. As a menstrual care brand, it is important for us to have sustainable user friendly options through our products in this range. We are providing consumers with greater freedom to decide the menstrual care product that best suits their lifestyle”, Monica Bindra, Founder & CEO, Laiqa said in a statement.

Laiqa was founded in 2019 by Monica Bindra, a Chemical Engineer turned entrepreneur, with the belief that powerful bodies deserve powerful goods which led the brand to craft its menstrual care products while keeping the needs of not just bodies, but also the environment, at the centre of focus. The brand is committed to bringing high-end menstrual care products into the market that are eco-friendly, sustainable, comfortable, and suited for modern women.