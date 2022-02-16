Know the different kinds of ventilators and their usage

Apart from the need for Covid-driven lung conditions necessitating the use of a ventilator, there are several non-Covid-related respiratory disorders which too require the usage of a ventilator.

By Ashok Patel,

While many of us would know of ventilators as an artificial breathing device that helps a person in breathing when one would struggle with his natural breathing, the advent of Covid-19 has certainly made ventilators a household name, at least for most people. And whether one has used a ventilator or has seen a close family member use one, or in fact never even seen a ventilator, it is important to know and understand the way ventilators work and the different kinds of ventilators that are there in the market. Apart from the need for Covid-driven lung conditions necessitating the use of a ventilator, there are several non-Covid-related respiratory disorders which too require the usage of a ventilator.

How a ventilator works

A ventilator typically supplies oxygen to a patient’s lungs either invasively through a tube or non-invasively through a close-fitted and sealed mask. In the former, while the tube is inserted either through the mouth or nose or via a surgically-made hole in the neck and then into the windpipe, in the latter, a mask is fastened onto the face and ventilation is provided either through nose or mouth or even a helmet device.

Types of ventilators

Today, there are different types of ventilators in the market depending on the need of the patient and the medical advice of the caregiver. In particular depending on the severity of the lung or respiratory disorder and the place where a patient is advised to be laid and rested for treatment, some of the types of ventilators are as follows: ICU ventilators, Homecare ventilators, Emergency and Transport ventilators and Anaesthesia ventilators.

ICU ventilators

Named after where they are mostly used, ICU ventilators are typically the most advanced and critical care ventilators that are used in ICU settings in hospitals and professionally managed health facilities, and for the most serious patients and with the most severe respiratory and other conditions. A sophisticated machine, they offer a number of modes ranging from volume assist/control to pressure assist/control to pressure support ventilation to volume synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV) and pressure SIMV modes. While volume control allows presetting and controlling the volume of oxygenated air which is to be delivered to the lungs with each breath, the pressure control mode enables the controlling of the airway pressure by way of presetting of peak inspiratory pressure and end expiratory pressure. So, whereas volume control allows a guaranteed supply of tidal volume in every breath, pressure control enables better synchronization with the patient. We need to remember that it is possible to control only one variable at a time. Yet, an ICU ventilator has dual control (of both volume and pressure) in the sense that it uses both pressure and volume signals to control the breath size of the patient. In addition, ICU ventilators have a wide range of monitoring and control mechanisms including an elaborate settings menu, dedicated keys for critical parameters, long life FiO2 sensors and large TFT displays particularly for readings of breath rate, Peep Inspiratory Pressure or PIP and exhaled tidal volume, apart from also having secure locks and alarm systems.

Homecare ventilators

As the name is self-explanatory enough, these are mechanical ventilators designed with a view to serve the respiratory needs of patients in home settings. These are simple and complex at the same time. Simple because they can be used and run at home by people who are ‘reasonably trained’ in using of ventilators. In other words, they have a user-friendly interface, are relatively easy to operate and need minimum external accessories. And complex because they too have some of the features associated with highly sophisticated ICCU ventilators. With a short trigger time, they are perfect for a patient’s breathing needs at home. At the same time, they are also rugged machines with low maintenance costs. Patients with spinal cord injuries in the neck or those with COPD conditions are often put on homecare ventilators.

Emergency and Transport ventilators

Again, as the name suggests, these are breathing devices deployed at a short notice for patients in emergency situations or/and when they are in transit in response to their medical condition. These are self-contained, compact and sturdy ventilators built for the toughest of weather and other circumstances. Sometimes, they are also used for post-operative anaesthetic care of patients. Today, these ventilators again offer features which are as close as possible to modern ICU ventilators.

Anaesthesia ventilators

These ventilators are usually employed for patients who are undergoing a surgical process and/or for helping them to breathe during post-surgery recovery period. They have a limited range of ventilatory settings and monitoring features. Anaesthesia ventilators allow most but not all features present in an ICU ventilator. Typically, they have volume-controlled and pressure-controlled modes. However, besides the conventional modes, modern anaesthesia ventilators today also feature newer modes of ventilation such as synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation and pressure-support ventilation.

Therefore, these are different types of ventilators differentiated by their place of usage and the severity of a patient’s condition. However, it must also be remembered that most of these ventilators have several overlapping features. Naturally, on facing any respiratory problem whether mild or severe, one must go for expert’s advice on the choice of a ventilator that he might need to take recourse to.

(The author is CEO and Co-founder, Max Ventilator. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)