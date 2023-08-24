scorecardresearch
Intuitive and Max Healthcare to launch Observation Centre for robotic-assisted surgery

According to the hospital's statement, the TPO Centre will provide healthcare professionals with opportunities to observe and learn from multi-disciplinary robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) programs.

Written by Health Desk
Representatives from Intuitive and Max Healthcare (FE.com)

Intuitive and Max Healthcare on Thursday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Southeast Asia’s first Total Program Observation (TPO) Centre, located at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

In addition to clinical technology training, the TPO Centre will be able to address other important aspects of developing a robotic surgical program, including financial viability, building a robotic steering committee, and sustained investment pathways.

“TPO centres can be transformative forces for supporting robotic-assisted surgery on a global scale. Intuitive expects this collaboration with Max Healthcare in India to have a positive impact on both India and Southeast Asia’s surgical healthcare ecosystem by enabling healthcare professionals across the region to drive advancements in patient care using robotic-assisted surgery. By sharing insights and experiences, we aim to create a culture of excellence, helping elevate surgical healthcare standards in the region,” Intuitive Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer Henry Charlton said in a statement.

In order to become an Intuitivess robotic-assisted TPO centre, a hospital or health system must follow certain criteria, which include having an RAS programme with more than three specialties, serving as a clinical observation site for more than two specialties, and having successfully adopted robotic technology, including advanced instrumentation.

“Working with Intuitive as a TPO centre will allow us to share our best practices in RAS with surgeons and other healthcare professionals in India and across the region. I am certain that sharing our experience as a world-class robotic surgery facility at Max Hospital, Saket will help more surgeons and hospitals develop successful robotic programs. As a part of this collaboration, we are also planning to start a fellowship program and publish research papers in robotic-assisted surgery,” Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare said.

In order to become an Intuitivess robotic-assisted TPO centre, a hospital or health system must follow certain criteria, which include having an RAS programme with more than three specialties, serving as a clinical observation site for more than two specialties, and having successfully adopted robotic technology, including advanced instrumentation, it added.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 16:40 IST

