Honeywell introduces medical-grade biofibre that can “improve” visual aid in critical surgical procedures

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) recently announced the expansion of its Spectra® Medical Grade (MG) Biofiber portfolio with a blue-hued fibre that provides a strong visual aid to distinguish between multiple suture sets in complex surgeries.

According to the company, the new fiber enables healthcare professionals by creating clear color contrast to operate more accurately. This can lead to greater safety and comfort for patients, Honeywell said in a statement.

“We are providing major manufacturers the opportunity to modernize orthopedic devices and improve surgical methods with our colored Spectra MG Biofibre, and to deliver that innovation in a collaborative, supportive manner,” said Abey Paul, business leader for Spectra MG Bio Fiber at Honeywell in a statement. Paul also claimed that this technology is extremely important for orthopedic applications around the world.

Honeywell’s Spectra MG Biofiber is engineered in such a way that it is both ultra-lightweight and ultra-high-strength and provides better resistance to chemicals, fatigue, and abrasion as compared to conventional polyethylene fibre. This makes it an optimal solution for minimally invasive surgeries.

Earlier this year, the technology received ISO13485 certification which is the highest management standard for the medical device industry.

According to the company, the addition of a colored variety to the Spectra MG Bio portfolio means that the biomaterial can be used by manufacturers to create increasingly smaller, stronger, and lighter devices. “The coloured Spectra MG Biofiber provides new advantages, especially in the orthopaedic market for both existing devices and emerging trends used in corrective surgeries, such as robotics that reduce procedure durations and smart implants that flag dangerous bacterial presence,” the company stated.

Honeywell also announced that this advancement will help in supporting the growing worldwide market for orthopedic devices, which is expected to reach a $43.1 billion value by 2024.

“Honeywell’s new colored Spectra MG Biofibre is expected to be commercially available globally in Q3 2022, making the technology accessible to thriving orthopedic device markets in regions including the U.S., EU, India, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In China and Japan, the innovation is the first medical-grade coloured fibre available for use following imminent approval from the New Medical Products Administration (NMPA), providing new capabilities and solutions to the region,” the company stated.