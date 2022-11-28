HealthNet Global launches e-commerce site for sleep disorder products in India

HealthNet Global on Monday announced that it recently launched an eCommerce website devoted to leading patients to the supplies that will best treat their Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

According to the company’s statement, the launch of the eCommerce website comes in line with the comprehensive sleep solution program “Good Nidra” that was launched by the health-tech company earlier this year.

This is the first time that an online retail website has been launched in India, a much-needed advancement in the sleep therapy space, the company claims.

According to the company, through this website people can buy sleep test devices as well as rent CPAP and BiPAP devices on a monthly basis.

“The “Good Nidra” program represents a much-needed advancement in the sleep therapy space. And the launch of the new ecommerce website “goodnidra.com” enhances our ability as a company to deliver innovative solutions to our clients—things like greater convenience, portability and thoughtful technology. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder where the person’s breathing stops and starts involuntarily. While it is commonly observed middle-aged and older adults, the condition is prevalent in children as well. Most of the patients are unaware that they suffer from OSA. This untreated sleep apnea is independently associated with an increased likelihood of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diminished quality of life. Through intentional customer benefits and curated products on the website, we are aiming to positively impact individuals living with one of the most common medical conditions in the country” said Mr. Vikram Thaploo, Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Featuring a wide array of curated products for those with obstructive sleep apnea, like home test devices, travel-size CPAP machines, CPAP-BiPAP devices, cushions, device accessories, filters, headgears and masks, goodnidra.com creates a new paradigm for consumers in the sleep wellness space, the company claimed.

