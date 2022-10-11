Healthium launches patented dressing product for management of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers

Healthium Medtech on Monday announced that the company has launched a new wound dressing portfolio Theruptor Novo for the management of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.

MedTech company claims that with the launch of Theruptor Novo, Healthium strengthens its existing portfolio of patented products in the advanced wound dressing segment.

According to an NCBI survey, India has almost 77 million patients affected with diabetes. According to the experts, along with well know complications like diabetic neuropathy and diabetic nephropathy the other major and rising complication is Diabetic Foot Ulcers.

Studies reveal that the lifetime risk of a person with diabetes having a foot ulcer has been reported to be as high as 25 percent.

Healthium launches patented dressing product Theruptor Novo

“India witnessed almost 1 lakh registered amputations today due to complications of unmanaged diabetic foot ulcers. The treatment of foot ulcers is painful and costly. Theruptor Novo is a best-in-class patented product that provides an optimum healing environment and addresses the concerns of chronic wound dressing,” the company said on Monday.

According to the company, Theruptor Novo is an anti-microbial and non-toxic wound dressing with technology patented in US, India, EU and Canada.

“This product works on a physical kill mechanism of attracting, binding, and rupturing formula – a patented technology that minimises the development of resistant microbes and aids in the healing process. The entire dressing has positively charged cationic sites, which attract the negatively charged microbes and ruptures their cell walls effectively, thus achieving anti-microbial protection,” the company stated on Monday.

The company claims that the anti-microbial technology is non-interfering and it doesn’t enter into the wound bed, making it persistent and effective for up to seven days.

“It gives us immense pleasure to launch Theruptor Novo using our indigenous patented technology. This is another great addition to our robust and dynamic product portfolio in the wound care and infection prevention segment. We will continue to add value to our customers by manufacturing high-quality precision based devices and products that address the unmet gaps and bring patient safety to the fore. We will strive towards strengthening our presence, expand our product portfolio and deliver better patient care worldwide,” Anish Bafna, CEO and MD, Healthium Medtech, said in a statement.

