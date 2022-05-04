GOQii launches integrated lifestyle medicine programme for Diabetics

Indian healthtech company GOQii with focus on Digital Therapeutics has launched integrated lifestyle medicine programme-the GOQii Diabetes Care for Diabetics.

The programme aims to help people in effective diabetes management so that they can take ownership of their health with external help and expert guidance.

Considering the fact that self care along with guidance and holistic lifestyle modification are key for managing diabetes, GOQii has launched this Diabetes Care programme.

Once enrolled into the Diabetes Care Programme, the patient gets trained assistance for the Diabetes Journey to improve diabetes outcomes.

Priced at Rs 6999/-, the programme comes with the offering of a GOQii Smart Vital Plus device, a connected Glucometer -Contour Plus+1 with 10 test strips, doctor consult, 2 HbA1c tests and 6 months personalised diabetes coaching.

The price of the programme is affordable, given that if one has to buy these various components separately it will cost an Rs 14,999/-

Statistics reveal that India diabetes rate is growing at 74% much ahead of the world rate which is at 57%. In India, 10.4% of the adult population has diabetes. India has a diabetic population of 85 million and almost 49% of the population goes undetected.

Another 50 million are in the developing stage of diabetes. India’s national average of HbA1c is at an alarming rate of 8.5%.

As per GOQii’s latest India Fit Report 2022, Over the last 5 years, people suffering from lifestyle diseases namely Diabetes have seen an increase from 7.9 % in 2017 to 13.2% in 2021. Report indicates that men have greater rates of diabetes at 14.5% vs Women. The study was done among over 5 million users.

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii said, “GOQii is integrating personalised, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of people living with Diabetes, enabling improved quality of life and clinical outcomes. Our collaborations across the healthcare spectrum will help people with Diabetes access our self-care solution wherever they are,”.

“At GOQii our vision is to help people with diabetes manage it better and take accountability of their health with external help and expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes,” said Rajashree Menon, Business Head HealthCare, GOQii.

Dr.J.Jayaprakashsai, National RSSDI Technology Task Force Group, said,”GOQii Diabetes Care 1gm gold incentive for diabetes control is a patient centric digital solution for adherence to treatment and to improve quality of life”. National RSSDI is the National Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India.

“Diabetes Management can be challenging especially with Covid19 pandemic. Technology can improve adherence to healthy lifestyle and compliance with treatment,” added Dr.Amit Gupta, Membership Advisory Group – American Diabetes Association (2021-2022), National Executive Council Member RSSDI, Joint Secretary Diabetes India.

GOQii is closely working with various pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, medical device providers to provide Integrated Digital Therapeutics solutions in Diabetes Management and also across therapy areas like Obesity, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Mental health, Stroke management and Cardiac Care among others.