Godrej Appliances launches new InsuliCool for insulin storage

odrej Appliances on Tuesday launched the new InsuliCool product range – Godrej InsuliCool and Godrej InsuliCool+, innovative cooling solutions especially designed for insulin storage, to address the challenge faced by diabetic patients with respect to insulin storage at recommended temperatures.

Nearly 74 million people suffer from diabetes in India and this is the second highest in the world and predicted to rise over 10% by 2030. Of this, at least 10% of the diabetic population also require insulin therapy beyond oral administration.

It is also a scientifically established fact that insulin must always be preserved between temperature range of 2°- 8°C to maintain its effectiveness. Any temperature breach below or above this range leads to drop in its efficacy,” the company claimed.

“Using cutting-edge technology and innovation, Godrej InsuliCool product range is equipped with advanced solid state thermoelectric cooling technology and is designed to work even at ambient temperatures up to 43°C, maintaining the system’s internal temperature of 2°- 8°C always. The display indicator on the front of the unit shows that the insulin is being stored at the correct temperature. With storage capacity of 560ml, it can easily store 9 vials; alternatively, 2 pens and 5 cartridges can be stored by removing the vials holder,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The company claims that the product also has wider applications requiring storage of vital temperature-sensitive vaccines, medicines, vials for drops, other medical samples and specimen at a precise temperature between 2°- 8°C to retain its potency.

“Healthcare infrastructure is today, amongst the key pillars of a nation’s growth and we strongly believe that public-private partnerships coupled with innovative offerings can help address many of the challenges that our current healthcare system faces, going a long way in boosting public health and thereby national prosperity. We studied how the treatment of diabetes in our country is suffering from the absence of optimal cooling solutions for insulin. Our expertise in the medical cold chain enabled us to offer an innovative solution – the Godrej InsuliCool range, to tackle this issue and improve the quality of life for millions of insulin dependent diabetics,” Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej & Boyce said in a statement.

“Normally, people use refrigerators for storing insulin at home, but the fluctuating temperature in a domestic refrigerator due to multiple door openings, affects efficacy of the insulin and it tends to lose its potency. Further, most people are not using the right solutions for insulin storage when travelling. Insulin must always be stored at a temperature between 2°- 8°C or any deviation could lead to lower efficacy. When a patient administers insulin themselves through a measured dose, the results of blood sugar level maintenance could vary because of drop in efficacy of the insulin,” Dr. Vaishali Deshmukh, renowned Endocrinologist, head of endocrinology Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and Founder of SPHERE, Pune stated.

“At Godrej Appliances, we work relentlessly to address the unique challenges faced by consumers. On observing one of the most pertinent issues faced by diabetes patients which is lack of proper insulin storage at optimal temperatures, leading to a decline in its potency, we have introduced a specially designed InsuliCool product range to provide insulin storage at the recommended 2°- 8°C. It addresses the challenges of insulin storage at precise temperature and has been designed to use at home or office or during travel. We feel this will positively impact diabetes management in India and go a long way to improve the quality of life of diabetic consumers,” Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances said in a statement.

The company also informed that the product range will be available pan-India, through the brand’s e-store and through popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, as well as in chemist shops at MRP starting from Rs. 5999, accessories priced separately.