Global surgical sutures market to reach $4.5 billion by 2033: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Monday said that the global surgical sutures market is forecast to reach $4.5 billion in 2033, up from $3 billion in 2022.

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, trauma, and the burden of age-related health conditions, there will be a higher need for surgical procedures and healing-related medical devices like surgical sutures, the company stated.

Limitations in healthcare resources and an emphasis on improving patient outcomes are also fueling the development of healing-promoting suture materials and faster application methods.

According to GlobalData, the primary driver of the suturing devices market is the increasing number of surgical procedures, especially those propelled by an aging population. Many chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, and age-related orthopedic or cardiovascular health issues, often require surgical intervention.

Surgical procedures need effective wound closure and healing to maximize the patient’s quality of life, minimize the risk of infection, and reduce hospital readmission rates. Sutures are an essential component of wound closure and healing and are used in various procedures, from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery.

“Many surgeries are trending towards minimally invasive procedures, as they involve smaller incisions, a lower risk of complications, and a faster recovery. This has not necessarily decreased the demand for sutures, but has resulted in a shift in suture development, with more sutures being absorbable, barbed, or knotless to increase their suitability for these procedures,” Ashley Clarke, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

The risk of infection after surgical procedures is high, with around 1% to 5% of all surgeries developing a surgical site infection. Other wound closure devices, including staples and sealants, are typically associated with a lower risk of infection than sutures, but new manufacturing methods are producing sutures that protect against infection.

“The next generation of sutures are being specifically designed to match their application, improving patient outcomes, and ensure a safer surgical recovery. For example, synthetic suture materials are designed to provide better tissue holding capacity, leading to fewer risks of infection and reduced scar tissue formation. Drug-eluting and bioactive sutures can also release compounds into nearby tissue to reduce inflammation, control bacterial growth, and promote healing while still fulfilling their mechanical requirements,” Clarke added.

There is also potential for automated suturing devices to help increase the precision and efficiency of suture applications, albeit at a higher cost. These devices offer more control and cause less tissue damage than stapling devices and are best used for delicate tissues or in complex surgeries.

“Coupled with their cost effectiveness and widespread availability, these technological advancements will ensure sutures remain significant. As living standards in emerging markets continue to rise and a larger portion of the population demands better healthcare, the added market potential could also significantly expand medical device markets for essential yet inexpensive devices, like sutures,” Clarke said in a statement.