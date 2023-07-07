GE HealthCare collaborates with Elekta to expand access to precision radiation therapy solutions in India

GE HealthCare on Thursday announced that it is extending its collaboration with Elekta, a leader in radiation therapy, in the Indian market, to expand access to precision radiation therapy solutions. It aims to provide hospitals with a comprehensive offering across diagnostics and treatment for cancer patients who require radiation therapy, it added.

Radiation therapy is an important component of cancer treatment with more than 50% of patients requiring radiotherapy as part of cancer care. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends one medical linear accelerator, (a radiotherapy equipment used in treating cancers) per million population in developing countries. India currently only has availability of 0.4 per million people reducing access to quality care necessary to enhance patient outcomes.

Combining GE HealthCare diagnostic solutions with Elekta radiation therapy solutions will result in a compelling offering for hospitals and ultimately, their patients, it claimed.

“We continue to expand our oncology offerings through strategic collaborations in adjacent fields that are also leaders in their disciplines. Through this collaboration with Elekta our vision is to enable more efficient, precise and personalized care across the cancer care continuum. We will remain focused on investments that can deliver the best cancer care, offering solutions that transform and humanize care,” said Chaitanya Sarawate, President & CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia and Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare in a statement.

GE HealthCare continues to embolden its commitment to providing an ecosystem where cancer care is improved by strengthening several collaborations. Over the years, the company has brought together complementary solutions and technologies along the radiation therapy treatment pathway. GE HealthCare’s collaboration with Elekta in India is a testament to the company’s commitment to improving cancer outcomes with multiple partners and providers.

“Delivering precision radiation therapy requires advanced patient positioning, motion management technologies, and state-of-the-art radiation therapy techniques. Elekta’s and GE HealthCare’s combination of radiation therapy solutions and diagnostic imaging will enable healthcare providers to deliver precise and personalized therapies that treat tumors effectively while sparing adjacent tissue and organs at risk. Together, these advanced offerings are designed to improve outcomes and increase the quality of life for patients. Elekta strives to assure that hospitals and cancer centers can create seamless ecosystems that facilitate efficient end-to-end cancer care,” Manikandan Bala, Senior Vice President, TIMEA & Asia Pacific and Managing Director, India & South Africa, Elekta, said in a statement.

As a leading innovator of precision radiation therapy solutions, Elekta’s treatment modalities demand superior precision and accuracy in delivering radiation to the tumor while protecting surrounding healthy tissue and organs. GE HealthCare’s innovative suite of diagnostic and treatment technologies are designed to help improve detection, clinical efficiency, operational efficiency, and outcomes for cancer patients.