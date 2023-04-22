Fujifilm India partners with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai for training in Pulmonology

Fujifilm India on Thursday announced that they have formalised their partnership with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Thoracic Oncology Disease Management Group, Tata Memorial Center (TMC), Mumbai for establishing a training facility at TMC.

According to the company’s press statement, the MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Center, Dr CS Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr SD Banavali, Director (Academics), TMC, Dr. Sandeep Tandon, Professor and Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, TMC, Mr. Dheeraj Chaudhri, Head, Endoscopy Division, FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd, and Mr. Tomosuke Okada, Japanese Advisor, FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd.

This basic and advanced Bronchoscopy training facility at one of the most prestigious Oncology institutes is a step forward in FUJIFILM’s objective of combining technological advancement with imparting technical skills to health care professionals. The center will provide comprehensive training and observership programs to Pulmonologists from Asia Pacific Region, it added.

“Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation and strongly believes that training and education to the Health Care Professionals can significantly contribute to raising the standards of patient care in the country. Tata Memorial Center, Mumbai has immensely supported the healthcare ecosystem and we wish that this partnership with FUJIFILM India will positively impact the patient care standards in various remote regions of the country with the help of continuous training programs. In line with our vision to provide the best-in-class technology, our aim is to never stop innovating and working towards making India a healthier place to live in,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said in a statement.