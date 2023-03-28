Fujifilm India launches CAD EYE function for Upper Gastrointestinal diagnosis at GI Update 2023

Fujifilm India on Tuesday announced that it has launched an upgraded version of CAD EYE for diagnosis in stomach and esophagus. The product was launched in the National event “GI Update 2023” at Mysuru. Fujifilm has introduced this technology for the first time outside Japan.

According to the company’s press statement, the CAD EYETM is an empowering tool based on Artificial Intelligence Technology that assists Gastroenterologists in the early detection and characterization of abnormal growth in the Gastrointestinal tract. This is the second chapter of the already existing AI diagnostic technology available for detection in colon.

“The newly launched AI technology will work on three different visualization modes: White light, LCI (Linked colour Imaging) and BLI (Blue light Imaging). LCI mode is a combination of light settings which can visually enhance any abnormal lesion and inflammation. BLI mode magnifies the detected growth for better pattern analysis of cells. This technology is designed to solve two major screening problems- Lesion oversight (The lesions are in the view but cannot be detected) and Blind spots (Missing lesions when not in observation range),” the company stated on Tuesday.

Landmark Photo Checker is the newest advancement that assists the proper observation of the major landmarks in the stomach. This assists the practitioner to navigate lesions in less time, which might be missed with conventional methods that eventually helps in saving lives, it claimed.

“Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. With the launch of the new CAD EYE Upper GI in India, we are expanding our endoscopy portfolio. The aim is to provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care. In line with our vision to provide the best-in-class technology, our aim is to never stop innovating and working towards making India a healthier place to live in,” Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said in a statement.