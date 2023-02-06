Frimline Private Limited on Monday announced the launch of Dente91 She. According to the company, it is the first ever toothpaste in India specially crafted to support and augment oral health exclusively for women.

Throughout their lifespan, from puberty to menopause, women go through hormonal changes making them susceptible to oral issues such as gingivitis, caries, and hypersensitivity. Keeping this in mind, Frimline has formulated a toothpaste specially designed to address oral issues of women, the company claimed.

FrimLine launches toothpaste developed for women in India (FE.com)

“We are excited to announce the launch of Dente91 She toothpaste. It is a first ever toothpaste in India designed to address the unmet oral care needs of women. The correlation between various hormonal changes women go through all their life, and its impact on women’s oral health is not widely known. This prompted the inception of Dente91 She. It is another milestone in our endeavour to bring an awareness about oral care and launch innovative self-care products to address the unmet needs of consumers,” Yash Singh, Founder & CEO, Frimline, said in a statement.

Dente91 She toothpaste reportedly uses a unique formula to offer a trusted defence for women against multiple oral issues.

“The toothpaste is powered with Folic acid (Vitamin B9), and Pyridoxine. Folic acid helps in reducing gingivitis (mild gum disease) Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) helps to fight dental caries. The toothpaste also contains Vitamin E and Vitamin D3 which help to support women’s oral health across their lifespan. Lactoferrin in the toothpaste is a multifunctional protein with antimicrobial properties. Nano Hydroxyapatite in Dente91 She toothpaste helps to remineralize teeth, prevent hypersensitivity and reduce plaque. It is also free from harmful ingredients such as paraben, SLS, Gluten, Peroxide, Triclosan and Fluoride making it ideal for long term use. The toothpaste comes in a refreshing Cinnamon and Ginger flavour,” the company claimed.

According to the company, the toothpaste is made available to order nationwide December onwards on Frimline’s own direct to customer website, as well as on Amazon, and Flipkart. Dente91 She is available in pack size of 100g with an MRP of ₹219 and will be available for sale online, it added.