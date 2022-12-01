Freudenberg Medical launches new product at CPhI and PMEC India

Freudenberg Medical on Wednesday launched a new product, HelixFlex at the CPhI and PMEC India. The product is a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing designed for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, the company said during the launch.

During the launch, Georg Graf, Regional Representative India, Head of Freudenberg Regional Corporate Center India told Financial Express.com that this is an expanded product offering from Freudenberg, adding to its existing pharma product portfolio of silicone tubing and components for bioprocessing, drugs and vaccine manufacturing, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumping, lab and medical device applications.

According to the company, TPE tubing is ideal for pharmaceutical bioprocessing applications because it can be welded to existing tubing lines, and heat-sealed to allow for easy, fast, and safe fluid transport in biopharma processes.

TPE tubing from Freudenberg also offers many different sterilization options including autoclave, gamma irradiation, x-ray, and e-beam. The medical and pharmaceutical device maker claimed that TPE tubing is more environmentally friendly than silicone and can be recycled.



“Silicone has always been the gold standard for biopharma applications, but with silicone material in short supply over the past few years Freudenberg wanted to offer global customers another single-use tubing alternative,” said David Schwass, Director Sales & Marketing Biopharm at Freudenberg Medical during the launch.

“We are proud to launch our new HelixFlex tubing to customers in India. HelixFlex combines all benefits in one product ̶ its weldable, sealable, translucent, and can be used in peristaltic pumping applications. With HelixFlex we complement our silicone-based HelixMark and PharmaFocus Premium tubing lines and therefore continue our journey of providing additional products and technologies to our biopharmaceutical customers as a one-stop-shop,” states Rudi Gall, Vice President Business Development SC EMEA & Global Pharma at Freudenberg Medical said during the launch on Wednesday.

The company also claimed that HelixFlex is produced in a certified cleanroom and material certification and lot traceability is included in every package.

The 15th edition of CPHI and P-MEC India organised by Informa Market in India demonstrated a new wave in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. With a participation of over 40,000 visitors and more than 1,500 exhibitors showcasing more than 5000 products and with a representation from over 80 countries, the event was scheduled from 29th November to 1st December 2022.

Some of the key exhibitors include Hetero, Aurobindo, Signet, Teva, Optimus, Lonza Capsules, Merck, IMCD, Fette Compacting, Elmach, ACG, BD Pharma, IMA, Cadmach, GEA and many more. The expo also garnered extensive support from associations like Pharmexcil, CIPI, IDMA, ASPA, IPA, IPEC, and KDPMA.

