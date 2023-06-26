Eye-Q introduces advanced customised LASIK technology in Rewari Eye-Care Facility

Eye-Q on Monday announced the installation of the an Advanced Customised LASIK machine at its Rewari eye-care facility. According to a press statement, tfhis cutting-edge machine will revolutionize laser vision correction and bring advanced treatments closer to patients in the Rewari region, eliminating the need to travel to the Gurugram facility.

Through its Rewari eye-care facility, Eye-Q envisions enhancing the quality of life for individuals, especially youth aged 18-35 years who can do away with spectacles forever by availing of world-class eye-care treatments, the hospital said.

“The Advanced Customised LASIK machine sets a new standard in laser vision correction, catering to a wide range of visual conditions, including mild to severe nearsightedness with or without astigmatism, farsightedness with or without astigmatism, and mixed astigmatism. Eye-Q’s procedure performed using this machine is known for its high reliability, painless experience, exceptional safety, predictability, and remarkable precision,” the hospital said in a statement.

Eye-Q aims to treat approximately 100 patients with this advanced LASIK machine by the end of this calendar year, it claimed.

The technology was inaugurated by MLA Chiranjeev Rao, Rewari alongside Mohd Imran Raza , IAS, Deputy Commissioner and Deepak Saharan, IPS, Rewari. The event also saw the participation from the notable members of the Eye-Q team, including Dr. Satyendra Kumar Kain, the Clinical In-charge, Dr. Kapil Arneja, the Deputy Lasik Director, Dr. Gautam Yadav, a Consultant Doctor, and Dr. Abhinav Sinsinwar, another esteemed Consultant Doctor.

“Our Advanced Customised LASIK Machine at Rewari eye-care facility represents a significant leap forward in laser vision correction. With its unparalleled precision and clarity, this advanced technology provides immense benefits over traditional Lasik procedures. By tailoring the treatment to each patient’s unique vision, the machine delivers over 25 times greater clarity, ensuring exceptional outcomes. Additionally, one of the key advantages is the minimal recovery time, as patients typically experience complete recovery within just 1-2 weeks,” stated Dr. Ajay Sharma, founder and CMD of Eye-Q.

According to the hospital, the Advanced Customised LASIK Machine offers a range of key features that make it a standout in the field of laser vision correction. Notably, it is wavefront-driven, incorporating VISX’s exclusive and proven mathematical formulas.

“This innovative approach allows doctors to precisely measure and correct the unique imperfections in each individual’s vision, resulting in optimal treatment outcomes tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, the machine combines the advanced technologies of the WaveScan WaveFront System and the VISX STAR S4 IR Excimer Laser with Iris Registration (IR). This integration ensures unparalleled precision and accuracy during the laser vision correction procedure. Moreover, the machine has received FDA approval due to its impressive success rate in treating more than 94 percent of eligible patients for laser vision correction,” it added.