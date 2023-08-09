Essilor launches eye-responsive progressive lens in India

Essilor India on Tuesday launched their first behavioural artificial intelligence-powered eye-responsive progressive lens in India. According to the company’s press statement, the Varilux XR Series aims to transform the visual experience of millions.

“In today’s fast-paced world, our eyes are moving 100,000 times a day to process all the visual information we are exposed to. Researchers from EssilorLuxottica studied over 6,500 consumers to enrich their understanding of progressive addition lens wearers’ lifestyles and visual challenges; gathering over 1 million data to develop a breakthrough behavioural modelling system that predicts how these individuals will look at objects around them,” the company said in a statement.

“The power of artificial intelligence lies in the quantity, quality and variety of data and the way they’re analyzed. The insights we established from data collected from customer orders, real life wearer tests, in store measurements and physiological models are exclusive to EssilorLuxottica. Thanks to the digital twinning technology, we can now establish a visual behaviour profile for every single prescription and provide the first eye-responsive lens that respects the natural behaviour of the eye,” Dr. Norbert Gorny, Co-chief Operating Officer at EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

The company claims that Varilux XR series always comes with Crizal technology to enhance clarity and act as an invisible shield to protect your eyes and your lens.

“We are very excited to offer the new Varilux XR Series to premium lens wearers and believe that our latest offering truly symbolizes the lens of the future. We have harnessed the power of behavioural intelligence, studying more than one million pieces of data to understand the requirements of the modern presbyopic consumers. The lens has been engineered with XR-motion technology to improve the binocular vision, delivering instant clarity even in motion to meet the changing visual needs for the lens wearer. In keeping our commitment to sustainability, Varilux XR Series is also environment friendly in its design and packaging. This is a pivotal chapter in eyecare – Varilux progressive lenses has been a market leader in India, and we are proud to add overall to the best progressive lenses for wearers with demanding vision,” said Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia.

According to the company, the wearers benefit from instant sharpness, even in motion, with up 49 percent more vision volume compared to Varilux X series. In independent third-party tests, 87% of consumers, mostly wearing premium progressive lens, preferred Varilux XR series to their previous lenses, after trying them, with no change in their prescription and 95% of wearers adapted to their new lenses on the first day, it claimed.

The new Varilux XR Series will be available in leading optical stores in India starting from INR 32,500/-, it announced.