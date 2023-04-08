Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospitals partners with Vision Aid India and SHG Technologies to launch smart glasses for visually challenged

Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, in association with Vision Aid India and Bengaluru-based startup SHG Technologies, has launched the third generation of Smart Vision Glasses.

According to the company, this wearable device incorporates artificial intelligence, machine vision, and machine learning to create a more interactive, interesting, and independent world for those with visual impairments. At the launch event, 20 blind and visually impaired individuals were provided the latest Smart Vision Glasses.

The recipients of the previous version of the Smart Vision Glasses were also present at the event and shared their experience on how this wearable technology has transformed their day-to-day lives. Along with them delegates from Vision Aid Inc., Rotary and Himani Bundela – first visually impaired contestant who won KBC 13 was also present at the event.

Also Read China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

The latest version is lightweight and features an improved camera, sensor, and AI/ML technology, making it even more effective in assisting users. The glasses project images, provide walking assistance, and include face recognition capabilities, accompanied by a smart earpiece that reads, understands, and relays information to the wearer. Additional features include voice assistance and GPS navigation, making them an essential tool for visually impaired patients to navigate and avoid obstacles.

Third Generation Smart Vision Glasses. (FE.com/Sushmita)

“Technology has the power to revolutionize the lives of individuals with visual impairments, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this progress of eradicating blindness from the country. The Smart Vision Glasses launched in association with Vision AID India and SHG Technologies and Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital represent a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for the visually impaired and blind patients. It is our firm belief that healthcare is a basic human right and should be accessible to all, regardless of their economic status or physical condition. We are committed to improving the lives of our patients and promoting a more inclusive society through our efforts in advancing technology and providing affordable healthcare services,” During the launch Dr. Umang Mathur, Executive Director and CEO of Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital said during the press conference.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently an estimated 15 million blind people in India, and another 135 million people with some form of visual impairment.

Also Read Direct reporting by patients can remove the filter and provide real information on adverse events: DCGI

“We are proud to be working with Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital and Vision AID on this important project. By bringing together our expertise in eye care and technology, we can make a real difference in the lives of visually impaired and blind patients in India and beyond,” said Ramu Muthangi, CEO and CO-Founder, SHG Technologies.

During the press conference, Muthangi also informed the fourth generation of the Smart Vision Glasses will be launched later this year.