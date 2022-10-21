Dozee to launch AI-based ECG patch for remote Cardiac monitoring

Dozee on Thursday announced that it will soon launch an ambulatory Electrocardiogram (ECG) patch to monitor patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD).

According to the company, this easy-to-use ECG patch augments Dozee’s current AI-powered RPM system to play a key role in assisting Health Care Professionals (HCPs) in identifying early signs of cardiac deterioration ensuring there is timely medical intervention, thereby improving patient safety.

“This ambulatory ECG patch monitors the electrical activity of your heart continuously over multiple days. It will help detect critical cardiac arrhythmias, so HCPs can manage critical situations with swift data-backed medical decisions. Since, Dozee also allows them to remotely monitor vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and temperature, HCPs can get a comprehensive understanding of the patient’s condition,” the company stated on Thursday.

The ECG patch is small, flexible, light and convenient to use and the physician can remotely get alerts and view the live and continuous ECG of the patient from anywhere as the system is cloud-enabled, the company claimed.

“The only way we can diagnose patients at an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest and death or cardiovascular disorders is by early detection. But, with a large gap in the number of healthcare facilities and people in need of care, these signs can often be missed by conventional testing methods and can be bridged by integrating with technology – and Dozee’s ECG patch helps us do just that. Patients who are at risk of suffering from a cardiovascular incident tend to show some signal intensity changes on ECG which can be picked up by continuous remote monitoring. These changes, when picked up early and detected can be treated on time and can be lifesaving. Dozee’s ECG patch is a small step in early detection and treatment and can help in improving longevity, lifestyle and reduction in mortality,” Dr. Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said in a statement.

With an estimated prevalence range from 1.3 million to 4.6 million cardiac cases a year, and an annual incidence of 4.91k–1.8 million, cardiac ailments are a fast-growing disease burden.

While there are efforts being made to contain the epidemic by educating people about preventive measures, especially those at higher risk, the ever-increasing burden of patients living with life-threatening indications of the ailment, poses a noteworthy challenge, the company said.

