Cipla launches ‘RT Direct’ Multiplex real time PCR kit for COVID-19

Cipla Limited on Tuesday announced the commercialisation of ‘RT-Direct’ multiplex COVID-19 RT-PCR Test kit in India, in partnership with Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. According to the company’s press statement, Cipla is now expanding its diagnostics offering to bring more advanced and innovative products.

Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has also commenced supply of the same. The company also informed that this kit is validated at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Centre.

It is similar to the ‘gold standard RT-PCR method’ with coverage of three target genes specific to SARS-COV-2 along with IC, which is much advanced than others having 1 or 2 target genes. This greatly increases the sensitivity of the RTPCR test,” Cipla said in a statement.

There is no requirement for RNA extraction process in the RT-Direct test protocol and this makes it faster and helps deliver results in just 45 minutes. Moreover, it will also increase the output of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes, the company claims.

Considered among the most dispensed generic players in the United States, Cipla is ranked third largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Mar’22), and third largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Mar’22). Cipla is known for launching its triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS costing less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001.