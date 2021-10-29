Buonsanti Dual Hook: innovation and production between Argentina and India

It was Dr Dante Luis Buonsanti’s idea and was carried out by India based Madhu Instruments Pvt. Ltd (MIPL), a leading company in the ophthalmic segment.

The joint work arose when Dr Buonsanti was "looking for a company that produces instruments similar to the one he had in mind, of good quality and that has room for innovation". Not all companies in the field have space for specialist doctors to propose new ideas.

By Juan Manuel Harán

Through the union of Argentine inventiveness and Indian production capacity, an instrument that allows safer eye surgeries, more precisely complex cataract cases, has been developed.

Dr Buonsanti is an Argentine ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract and presbyopia surgery. He is a full member of the Argentine Society of Ophthalmology, also belongs to the Argentine Council of Ophthalmology, the American Association of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and is an international member of the Ophthalmological Society of India. He works at the Buonsanti Ophthalmological Center, in the City of Buenos Aires.

MIPL was founded by Dr Satish C Gupta in 1989 in New Delhi. Since then, MIPL has been involved in the research, innovation, design and manufacture of high quality products to help ophthalmologists around the world. Today, they have a presence in more than 43 countries, including several in Asia and Latin American Region.

Dr Buonsanti and MIPL launched the Buonsanti Dual Hook together, a system that combines an iris retractor and a capsule hook. It is used to provide temporary support to the capsular bag and retraction of the iris during surgery, without making too many incisions.

Following the interest of Madhu Instruments, a prototype was made first that was improved until reaching the final instruments, which “works very well and meets the original expectations with which this project began”, according to Dr. Buonsanti.

The product, which is entirely developed by Madhu Instruments, is aimed at ophthalmologists who perform cataract surgery, to facilitate in cases of poor pupillary dilation and / or poor lens support.

Sales began a few weeks ago in the Indian market and the first orders to Mexico, New Zealand and Israel have already been placed. According to Dr. Buonsanti, “the idea is to take it to more countries, including Argentina and other countries in the Latin American region.” It is currently marketed through the official page of Madhu Instruments and the different distributors and importers.

The most direct way to bring the Buonsanti Dual Hook closer to ophthalmology professionals in different parts of the world is at specialized conferences. The product has already been presented at one of the most important conferences called ASCRS in the city of Las Vegas.

Soon, “it will be presented in Buenos Aires, at the annual congresses of the Society and the Argentine Council of Ophthalmology, it will be promoted at Facofest, an ophthalmological congress in Mexico and also virtually in another Argentine scientific meeting with arrival in Latin America and Spain called Facoextrema”, says its creator. In addition, it is expected to present in 2022 within the annual congress of the All India Ophthalmological Society.

On the other hand, beyond the congresses, it is promoted through virtual channels and social networks of Madhu Instruments and the different importers. It seems to be an instrument that draws the attention of ophthalmologists since in the first weeks they received more than 100 consultations to acquire the product from companies in different countries interested in its commercialization.

For the future, Dr Buonsanti thinks about expanding into various markets: “The idea is to be able to take it to as many countries as possible since Madhu Instruments exports to Europe, Asia and America,” he says. “Once it is used and known by different surgeons, we hope to be in the vast majority of operating rooms in the future,” he concludes.

Argentina and India have enormous potential as complementary in new technologies and innovation. The Buonsanti Dual Hook is the sample of that.

(The author is Argentinian Journalist & Entrepreneur, specializing in Asia & LatAm relations. He is also the Co-Founder of ReporteAsia.com.

